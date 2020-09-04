Stress Test: How the COVID-19 Crisis Is Impacting ESG Portfolios

No one knows what the “new normal” will look like whenever COVID finally subsides. What almost everyone can agree on, however, is that things will be different.

In the financial world, one potential outcome is volatility. Major crises such as national and worldwide health scares, military conflicts, or geopolitical upheaval stoke uncertainty, causing investors to become nervous about deploying capital. When investors’ primary concern is protecting their money, downside volatility is common.

Crises also reveal gaps in investment strategies that can force investors to rethink their approach to risk management. Often, the psychological impact of a major crisis can result in a lasting aversion to risk that compels some investors to opt for less risk exposure moving forward. Recent research on investing attitudes shows that many investors who lived through the Great Depression stayed away from equities for the rest of their lives.

While the recent rebound in equity prices has undoubtedly given many money managers and retail investors hope for the future, the road to a full economic recovery is only just beginning. Americans may be dealing with the financial toll for years to come.

One way to quell the anxiety associated with that rebound is to make values-centric investment choices. Turning toward environmental, social, and governance, or ESG, investment strategies is a good starting point.

Built to Last

ESG investments have exploded in popularity over the past several years, and the current crisis is putting these strategies to the test. There are many ways that ESG investors can manage risk in the short term, but the nature of these strategies could also leave them better positioned to weather any long-term fallout caused by the coronavirus.

For starters, ESG strategies aim for investment in businesses with highly capable, prescient, and responsible management teams. Companies that are typically included in ESG portfolios may tend to think longer term. As a result, they may already follow processes that make them more resilient than competitors. This may help these teams navigate crises like the one we find ourselves in now.

Some ESG investors may also avoid high-risk industries entirely. For example, the precipitous decline in oil prices this past April — a result of plummeting demand at a time when supply was excessive — likely had a muted impact on many ESG portfolios. For example, fossil fuel-free ESG strategies account for the physical impact of climate change and the policy risks stemming from potential geopolitical instability by having zero exposure to that market.

Pulling Back the Curtain

Like any other crisis, COVID-19 represents a significant stress test for businesses of all sizes in every industry — and not every firm is handling it well. The crisis is revealing that many publicly traded companies have engaged in reckless behavior concerning their finances, taking on enormous amounts of debt in recent years to repurchase their own shares. While stock buybacks may benefit a firm’s shareholders in the short term, they may have detrimental effects on a firm’s long-term financial stability.

It may be this type of corporate behavior that has caused a growing number of investors to consider ESG strategies, as there has been a record amount of money poured into ESG portfolios this year. As more people see the benefits of these strategies, companies could be forced to reform or risk losing shareholders and customers.

While critics often argue that ESG investing is merely a bull market phenomenon, it may be more representative of a fundamental shift in the way people think about deploying capital. The pandemic is undoubtedly altering the public’s perception of companies, with people evaluating how individual businesses respond to the crisis.

Moving forward, it’s probably safe to say that more investors will be wary of management teams that have shown a tendency toward short-sighted thinking — and those that put their own interests ahead of the interests of other stakeholders. Since a major focus of ESG investing is allocating capital to companies with good governance, ESG strategies should continue to be viewed favorably long after the crisis dissipates.

This article is for informational purposes only and is not a recommendation of any particular strategy. There are no assurances that any predicted results will actually occur.

The views are those of Matthew Blume as of the date of publication and are subject to change and to the disclaimers of Pekin Hardy Strauss Wealth Management.

