Strengthening US Dollar Could Bring Further Downside for Bitcoin

Omkar Godbole CoinDesk
(ghenadie / Shutterstock)

The U.S. dollar is showing signs of life and a continued breakout could weigh over bitcoin, which surged amid the greenbackâs sharp sell-off this summer.

  • The top cryptocurrency by market value is currently trading at $10,320 â up nearly 2% from Wednesdayâs low of $10,140, according to CoinDeskâs Bitcoin Price Index.
  • However, the relief rally could be short-lived, as the dollar index (DXY), which tracks the greenbackâs value against major fiat currencies, has broken above its two-month-long range of 92.00â94.00.
  • âBitcoin will likely follow further downside together with precious metals given the DXY breakout,â Matthew Dibb, co-founder and COO of Stack, a provider of cryptocurrency trackers and funds, told CoinDesk.
  • âBitcoin, like gold, is inversely correlated to the dollar,â Max Keiser, a broadcaster and finance analyst tweeted on Tuesday.
  • Indeed, bitcoin and the dollar index have moved in opposite directions since March, with the apparent inverse correlation becoming more noticeable since mid-July.
  • The DXY is looking north following Wednesdayâs breakout and is currently hovering near 94.40.
  • âThe dollar has been very heavy since March on the back of Federal Reserveâs easing, and we expect to see some profit-taking [in dollar shorts] across the board,â said Darius Sit, CEO of Singapore-based QCP Capital.
  • As such, thereâs a risk bitcoin may fall to the psychological support of $10,000.
  • Gold has already declined to a two-month low of $1,860, tracking the dollar strength.
  • âA break below $10,000 support could mean a further drop to $8,800,â Stackâs Dibb said.
  • However, on-chain analyst Willy Woo doesnât foresee a mega bump. âWhile Iâve heard talk of bearishness down to even [$7,000], I donât see fundamentals supporting this as a likely event,â he tweeted Wednesday.
  • If stock markets rebound sharply, the haven demand for the U.S. dollar will likely weaken, potentially allowing a notable recovery in bitcoin and gold.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

