Strength in Technology Enabled Products Drives Roper: Can the Momentum Sustain?

Roper Technologies, Inc. ROP is witnessing persistent strength in the Technology Enabled Products segment, driven by strong momentum in medical products businesses. Growth in demand for electromagnetic tracking solutions across neurological, cardiac and orthopedic precision measurement applications is fostering the growth of the NDI business within the segment.



Solid performance of the Verathon business, supported by strength across single-use BFlex & GlideScope offerings, bodes well for the segment. The company remains optimistic about new product introductions planned for the rest of the year. Also, the growing popularity of its cloud-based software solution is likely to aid the Neptune business. In first-quarter 2026, the segment’s organic revenues increased 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. For the balance of the year, Roper expects the segment’s organic revenues to increase in the mid-single-digit range.



Also, the growing popularity of its products and solutions across the Deltek, Vertafore, PowerPlan and Aderant businesses is driving ROP’s Application Software segment. Apart from this, strong momentum across the ConstructConnect, Subsplash and SoftWriters businesses, augurs well for its Network Software unit. Driven by strength across its businesses, the company expects total revenues to increase approximately 8% in 2026 from the year-ago level. Organic revenues are estimated to rise approximately 5-6% year over year.

Performance Snapshot of ROP’s Peers

Among its major peers, Agilent Technologies, Inc. A has a significant exposure to the healthcare industry, which holds long-term prospects. Agilent’s strength in liquid chromatography systems and components and liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems remains a plus. The broad-based demand in pharma, diagnostics and applied markets remains a tailwind for Agilent.



Rockwell Automation, Inc. ROK is benefiting from broadening its portfolio of hardware and software products, solutions and services. In Rockwell's Life Science business, the combination of FactoryTalk Pharma Suite MES and FactoryTalk Optix helped secure a competitive win for an active pharma ingredient application. For fiscal 2026, Rockwell raised both its reported and organic sales growth view to 5-9% year over year.

ROP’s Price Performance, Valuation and Estimates

Shares of Roper have gained 5.2% in the past month compared with the industry’s growth of 2.1%.



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From a valuation standpoint, ROP is trading at a forward price-to-earnings ratio of 14.58X compared with the industry’s average of 17.57X. Roper carries a Value Score of C.



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The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ROP’s 2025 and 2026 earnings has increased over the past 60 days.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Roper currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.