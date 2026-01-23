Strength Seen in Zealand Pharma AS (ZLDPF): Can Its 6.8% Jump Turn into More Strength?

Zealand Pharma A/S (ZLDPF) shares rallied 6.8% in the last trading session to close at $67.8. This move can be attributable to notable volume with a higher number of shares being traded than in a typical session. This compares to the stock's 17.6% loss over the past four weeks.

The price rise can be attributed to growing investor optimism related to the company’s progress with its pipeline candidate, petrelintide, which is being developed for treating people who are overweight or obese and have type 2 diabetes. Zealand Pharma is also developing survodutide for treating people who are overweight or obese without and with type 2 diabetes. Several data readouts are expected later in 2026.

This company is expected to post quarterly loss of $1.34 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of -127.1%. Revenues are expected to be $9.73 million, up 654.3% from the year-ago quarter.

While earnings and revenue growth expectations are important in evaluating the potential strength in a stock, empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements.

For Zealand Pharma AS, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. And a stock's price usually doesn't keep moving higher in the absence of any trend in earnings estimate revisions. So, make sure to keep an eye on ZLDPF going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Zealand Pharma AS is part of the Zacks Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry. Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (DAWN), another stock in the same industry, closed the last trading session 2.2% higher at $12.34. DAWN has returned 25.7% in the past month.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals' consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has changed +11.7% over the past month to -$0.15. Compared to the company's year-ago EPS, this represents a change of +78.3%. Day One Biopharmaceuticals currently boasts a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

