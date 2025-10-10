Strength Seen in Wave Life Sciences (WVE): Can Its 11.4% Jump Turn into More Strength?

Wave Life Sciences (WVE) shares ended the last trading session 11.4% higher at $8.19. The jump came on an impressive volume with a higher-than-average number of shares changing hands in the session. This compares to the stock's 0.5% loss over the past four weeks.

Wave Life Sciences’ sudden stock price surge can be attributed to growing investor optimism around its expanding RNA-based therapeutics pipeline. The company’s proprietary PRISM platform enables breakthroughs across multiple RNA modalities, including editing, splicing, and silencing, targeting both rare and common diseases. Its clinical pipeline includes an obesity candidate, WVE-007, alongside other promising programs in alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, Duchenne muscular dystrophy, and Huntington’s disease.

This biopharmaceutical company is expected to post quarterly loss of $0.30 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of +36.2%. Revenues are expected to be $12.95 million, up 268.6% from the year-ago quarter.

While earnings and revenue growth expectations are important in evaluating the potential strength in a stock, empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements.

For Wave Life Sciences, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. And a stock's price usually doesn't keep moving higher in the absence of any trend in earnings estimate revisions. So, make sure to keep an eye on WVE going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Wave Life Sciences is a member of the Zacks Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry. One other stock in the same industry, Lineage Cell (LCTX), finished the last trading session 1.2% higher at $1.75. LCTX has returned 43% over the past month.

For Lineage Cell, the consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has remained unchanged over the past month at -$0.02. This represents no change from what the company reported a year ago. Lineage Cell currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Zacks' Research Chief Picks Stock Most Likely to "At Least Double"

Our experts have revealed their Top 5 recommendations with money-doubling potential – and Director of Research Sheraz Mian believes one is superior to the others. Of course, all our picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier recommendations like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

WAVE Life Sciences Ltd. (WVE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (LCTX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.