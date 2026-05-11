Strength Seen in Vishay (VPG): Can Its 7.7% Jump Turn into More Strength?

Vishay Precision VPG shares rallied 7.7% in the last trading session to close at $67.24. This move can be attributable to notable volume with a higher number of shares being traded than in a typical session. This compares to the stock's 26.8% gain over the past four weeks.

The optimism surrounding the stock can be attributed to strong booking momentum across Vishay Precision’s Sensors business, supported by rising demand from semiconductor equipment, aerospace, military and industrial applications. Further, the company benefits from expanding opportunities in semiconductor equipment, autonomous logistics and AI-related applications, along with ongoing cost reduction initiatives, all of which are supporting investor confidence in the company’s growth outlook.

This precision sensors and systems producer is expected to post break-even quarterly earnings per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of -100%. Revenues are expected to be $77.12 million, up 7.5% from the year-ago quarter.

Earnings and revenue growth expectations certainly give a good sense of the potential strength in a stock, but empirical research shows that trends in earnings estimate revisions are strongly correlated with near-term stock price movements.

For Vishay, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. And a stock's price usually doesn't keep moving higher in the absence of any trend in earnings estimate revisions. So, make sure to keep an eye on VPG going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Vishay is part of the Zacks Electronics - Miscellaneous Components industry. American Superconductor AMSC, another stock in the same industry, closed the last trading session 3.7% higher at $55.19. AMSC has returned 47.2% in the past month.

American Superconductor's consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has remained unchanged over the past month at $0.19. Compared to the company's year-ago EPS, this represents a change of +58.3%. American Superconductor currently boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.