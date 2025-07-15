Strength Seen in Veritex Holdings (VBTX): Can Its 19.5% Jump Turn into More Strength?

Veritex Holdings (VBTX) shares ended the last trading session 19.5% higher at $32.82. The jump came on an impressive volume with a higher-than-average number of shares changing hands in the session. This compares to the stock's 12.2% gain over the past four weeks.

Veritex shares witnessed a strong price increase following the release of its news that the company has entered into a definitive merger agreement with Huntington. The all-stock transaction is valued at $1.9 billion and is expected to close early in the fourth quarter of 2025, subject to regulatory approvals and customary closing conditions.

With this merger, VBTX will gain access to Huntington’s national scale, advanced digital banking tools, and broader financial services. The combined company will have more operational efficiency, stronger capital resources, positioning Veritex for enhanced stability and growth within a larger, more competitive banking platform.



This bank holding company is expected to post quarterly earnings of $0.55 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of +5.8%. Revenues are expected to be $109.9 million, up 2.9% from the year-ago quarter.

Earnings and revenue growth expectations certainly give a good sense of the potential strength in a stock, but empirical research shows that trends in earnings estimate revisions are strongly correlated with near-term stock price movements.

For Veritex Holdings, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 1.8% lower over the last 30 days to the current level. And a negative trend in earnings estimate revisions doesn't usually translate into price appreciation. So, make sure to keep an eye on VBTX going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Veritex Holdings belongs to the Zacks Banks - Southeast industry. Another stock from the same industry, Ameris Bancorp (ABCB), closed the last trading session 1.3% higher at $68.34. Over the past month, ABCB has returned 11.1%.

For Ameris Bancorp, the consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has remained unchanged over the past month at $1.35. This represents a change of +15.4% from what the company reported a year ago. Ameris Bancorp currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

