Strength Seen in Universal Truckload (ULH): Can Its 12.3% Jump Turn into More Strength?

Universal Logistics (ULH) shares ended the last trading session 12.3% higher at $19.84. The jump came on an impressive volume with a higher-than-average number of shares changing hands in the session. This compares to the stock's 5.5% gain over the past four weeks.

Shares of this transportation company have performed well so far this year, gaining 30%. Earlier this month, the company reported earnings of 14 cents per share, comparing favorably with the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 5 cents. Revenues of $385.4 million also surpassed the consensus mark. Management expects the strength and resilience of the company's business model to drive long-term success, despite the current challenging market environment..

This trucking and logistics company is expected to post quarterly earnings of $0.08 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of -65.2%. Revenues are expected to be $382.3 million, unchanged compared to the year-ago quarter.

Earnings and revenue growth expectations certainly give a good sense of the potential strength in a stock, but empirical research shows that trends in earnings estimate revisions are strongly correlated with near-term stock price movements.

For Universal Truckload, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 14.3% higher over the last 30 days to the current level. And a positive trend in earnings estimate revision usually translates into price appreciation. So, make sure to keep an eye on ULH going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Universal Truckload is a member of the Zacks Transportation - Services industry. One other stock in the same industry, Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (OMAB), finished the last trading session 0.1% higher at $108.82. OMAB has returned -19.5% over the past month.

For Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, the consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has remained unchanged over the past month at $1.8. This represents a change of +38.5% from what the company reported a year ago. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

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Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (ULH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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