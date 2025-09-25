Strength Seen in uniQure (QURE): Can Its 247.7% Jump Turn into More Strength?

uniQure (QURE) shares rallied 247.7% in the last trading session to close at $47.5. This move can be attributable to notable volume with a higher number of shares being traded than in a typical session. This compares to the stock's 13.5% loss over the past four weeks.

The massive surge in the stock price was observed after QURE announced that its investigational gene therapy, AMT-130, achieved the primary and key secondary endpoints in a pivotal phase I/II study for Huntington’s disease. The high-dose treatment significantly slowed disease progression by 75% on the composite Unified Huntington’s Disease Rating Scale (cUHDRS) and 60% on Total Functional Capacity (TFC) at 36 months compared to a propensity score-matched external control. Additional analyses demonstrated dose-dependent improvements in motor and cognitive functions, favorable biomarker changes, and a manageable safety profile. These robust data, supported by external datasets, highlight AMT-130’s potential as a disease-modifying therapy, driving investor optimism and the dramatic stock rally, with the company planning a regulatory filing in early 2026.

This human gene therapy company is expected to post quarterly loss of $0.87 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of +4.4%. Revenues are expected to be $6.93 million, up 202.8% from the year-ago quarter.

Earnings and revenue growth expectations certainly give a good sense of the potential strength in a stock, but empirical research shows that trends in earnings estimate revisions are strongly correlated with near-term stock price movements.

For uniQure, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. And a stock's price usually doesn't keep moving higher in the absence of any trend in earnings estimate revisions. So, make sure to keep an eye on QURE going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

uniQure is a member of the Zacks Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry. One other stock in the same industry, TG Therapeutics (TGTX), finished the last trading session 0.5% lower at $35.41. TGTX has returned 25.8% over the past month.

For TG Therapeutics, the consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has changed -1.6% over the past month to $0.24. This represents a change of +1100% from what the company reported a year ago. TG Therapeutics currently has a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

