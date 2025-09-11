Strength Seen in Travere (TVTX): Can Its 26.2% Jump Turn into More Strength?

Travere Therapeutics (TVTX) shares soared 26.2% in the last trading session to close at $27.31. The move was backed by solid volume with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This compares to the stock's 24.3% gain over the past four weeks.

Travere’s stock surged after the FDA said no advisory committee review is needed for its Filspari supplemental new drug application in focal segmental glomerulosclerosis, with a decision due in January 2026. If approved, Filspari would become the first treatment specifically for the rare kidney disease, supported by strong clinical data showing significant proteinuria reduction and lower kidney failure risk. Already approved for IgA nephropathy, the drug recently gained a streamlined safety program, further boosting its potential adoption.

This drug developer is expected to post quarterly loss of $0.32 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of +54.3%. Revenues are expected to be $102.15 million, up 62.4% from the year-ago quarter.

While earnings and revenue growth expectations are important in evaluating the potential strength in a stock, empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements.

For Travere, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised marginally lower over the last 30 days to the current level. And a negative trend in earnings estimate revisions doesn't usually translate into price appreciation. So, make sure to keep an eye on TVTX going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Travere belongs to the Zacks Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry. Another stock from the same industry, Regeneron (REGN), closed the last trading session 0.1% lower at $555.83. Over the past month, REGN has returned %.

For Regeneron, the consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has changed -0.8% over the past month to $9.46. This represents a change of -24.1% from what the company reported a year ago. Regeneron currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

