Strength Seen in TPG Inc. (TPG): Can Its 5.1% Jump Turn into More Strength?

TPG Inc. (TPG) shares rallied 5.1% in the last trading session to close at $46.20. This move can be attributable to notable volume with a higher number of shares being traded than in a typical session. This compares to the stock's 7.8% gain over the past four weeks.

Shares of TPG Inc. rallied for the fourth straight trading session. Encouraging inflation numbers and a rising unemployment rate are giving confidence to the Federal Reserve that prices will eventually come down toward the 2% target. So, market participants are predicting interest rate cuts as early as during the September FOMC meeting. This is a positive development for the financial services sector which has been reeling under the Fed’s aggressive monetary tightening. The investors turned bullish on the sector, driving the TPG stock higher.

This company is expected to post quarterly earnings of $0.44 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of +69.2%. Revenues are expected to be $450.99 million, up 57.8% from the year-ago quarter.

Earnings and revenue growth expectations certainly give a good sense of the potential strength in a stock, but empirical research shows that trends in earnings estimate revisions are strongly correlated with near-term stock price movements.

For TPG Inc., the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 4.8% lower over the last 30 days to the current level. And a negative trend in earnings estimate revisions doesn't usually translate into price appreciation. So, make sure to keep an eye on TPG going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

TPG Inc. is part of the Zacks Financial - Investment Management industry. Great Elm Capital (GECC), another stock in the same industry, closed the last trading session 0.7% higher at $10.14. GECC has returned -1.6% in the past month.

Great Elm Capital's consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has remained unchanged over the past month at $0.33. Compared to the company's year-ago EPS, this represents a change of -25%. Great Elm Capital currently boasts a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.