Strength Seen in SoundHound AI (SOUN): Can Its 22.5% Jump Turn into More Strength?

SoundHound AI, Inc. SOUN shares rallied 22.5% in the last trading session to close at $5.07. This move can be attributable to notable volume with a higher number of shares being traded than in a typical session. This compares to the stock's 11% loss over the past four weeks.

SoundHound AI is benefiting from the growing demand for its conversational AI platform, owing to the increasing popularity of generative AI and large language models.

This company is expected to post quarterly loss of $0.09 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of +10%. Revenues are expected to be $13.01 million, up 48.7% from the year-ago quarter.

While earnings and revenue growth expectations are important in evaluating the potential strength in a stock, empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements.

For SoundHound AI, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. And a stock's price usually doesn't keep moving higher in the absence of any trend in earnings estimate revisions. So, make sure to keep an eye on SOUN going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

SoundHound AI is part of the Zacks Computers - IT Services industry. ASGN Inc ASGN, another stock in the same industry, closed the last trading session 0.6% higher at $86.31. ASGN has returned -5.7% in the past month.

For ASGN Inc , the consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has remained unchanged over the past month at $1.33. This represents a change of -16.4% from what the company reported a year ago. ASGN Inc currently has a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Infrastructure Stock Boom to Sweep America

A massive push to rebuild the crumbling U.S. infrastructure will soon be underway. It’s bipartisan, urgent, and inevitable. Trillions will be spent. Fortunes will be made.

The only question is “Will you get into the right stocks early when their growth potential is greatest?”

Zacks has released a Special Report to help you do just that, and today it’s free. Discover 5 special companies that look to gain the most from construction and repair to roads, bridges, and buildings, plus cargo hauling and energy transformation on an almost unimaginable scale.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

SoundHound AI, Inc. (SOUN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

ASGN Incorporated (ASGN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.