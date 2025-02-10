Strength Seen in SolarWinds (SWI): Can Its 21.8% Jump Turn into More Strength?

SolarWinds SWI shares ended the last trading session 21.8% higher at $18.31. The jump came on an impressive volume with a higher-than-average number of shares changing hands in the session. This compares to the stock's 6.9% gain over the past four weeks.

SolarWinds is benefiting from its Subscription First strategy, which has driven strong subscription and ARR growth, increased adoption of its Observability solutions, high customer retention, and a broad, diversified customer base, all contributing to sustained revenue growth and profitability.

This provider of information-technology management software is expected to post quarterly earnings of $0.27 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of +12.5%. Revenues are expected to be $202.82 million, up 2.4% from the year-ago quarter.

Earnings and revenue growth expectations certainly give a good sense of the potential strength in a stock, but empirical research shows that trends in earnings estimate revisions are strongly correlated with near-term stock price movements.

For SolarWinds, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. And a stock's price usually doesn't keep moving higher in the absence of any trend in earnings estimate revisions. So, make sure to keep an eye on SWI going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

SolarWinds is part of the Zacks Internet - Software industry. Radware RDWR, another stock in the same industry, closed the last trading session 0.4% higher at $23.04. RDWR has returned 5.4% in the past month.

Radware's consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has remained unchanged over the past month at $0.24. Compared to the company's year-ago EPS, this represents a change of +84.6%. Radware currently boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.