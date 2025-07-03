Strength Seen in SharkNinja, Inc. (SN): Can Its 7.2% Jump Turn into More Strength?

SharkNinja, Inc. SN shares rallied 7.2% in the last trading session to close at $106.36. This move can be attributable to notable volume with a higher number of shares being traded than in a typical session. This compares to the stock's 7.5% gain over the past four weeks.

SharkNinja continues to gain market share through its three-pillar strategy focused on innovation, category expansion, and global growth. The company is actively mitigating tariff pressures with targeted manufacturing efficiencies, strategic retail partnerships, and diversified sourcing.

This company is expected to post quarterly earnings of $0.78 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of +9.9%. Revenues are expected to be $1.37 billion, up 9.3% from the year-ago quarter.

Earnings and revenue growth expectations certainly give a good sense of the potential strength in a stock, but empirical research shows that trends in earnings estimate revisions are strongly correlated with near-term stock price movements.

For SharkNinja, Inc., the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 1.1% higher over the last 30 days to the current level. And a positive trend in earnings estimate revision usually translates into price appreciation. So, make sure to keep an eye on SN going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

SharkNinja, Inc. is a member of the Zacks Retail - Miscellaneous industry. One other stock in the same industry, Arhaus, Inc. ARHS, finished the last trading session 3.5% higher at $9.55. ARHS has returned 5.7% over the past month.

For Arhaus, Inc., the consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has changed -2% over the past month to $0.15. This represents a change of -6.3% from what the company reported a year ago. Arhaus, Inc. currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

