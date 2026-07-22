Strength Seen in Sabra (SBRA): Can Its 10.2% Jump Turn into More Strength?

Sabra Healthcare (SBRA) shares soared 10.2% in the last trading session to close at $22.04. The move was backed by solid volume with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This compares to the stock's 9.5% gain over the past four weeks.

The increased investor optimism in the stock can be attributed to the company's positive business update and full-year 2026 guidance raise.

This health care real estate investment trust is expected to post quarterly FFO of $0.39 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of +2.6%. Revenues are expected to be $226.7 million, up 19.9% from the year-ago quarter.

FFO and revenue growth expectations certainly give a good sense of the potential strength in a stock, but empirical research shows that trends in FFO estimate revisions are strongly correlated with near-term stock price movements.

For Sabra, the consensus FFO per share estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. And a stock's price usually doesn't keep moving higher in the absence of any trend in FFO estimate revisions. So, make sure to keep an eye on SBRA going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Sabra is part of the Zacks REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry. Cousins Properties (CUZ), another stock in the same industry, closed the last trading session 0.9% higher at $31.84. CUZ has returned 10.8% in the past month.

Cousins Properties' consensus FFO per share estimate for the upcoming report has changed +0.7% over the past month to $0.74. Compared to the company's year-ago FFO per share, this represents a change of +5.7%. Cousins Properties currently boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

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Sabra Healthcare REIT, Inc. (SBRA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.