Strength Seen in Ryman Hospitality Properties (RHP): Can Its 4.5% Jump Turn into More Strength?

Ryman Hospitality Properties RHP shares soared 4.5% in the last trading session to close at $129.77. The move was backed by solid volume with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This compares to the stock's 8.5% gain over the past four weeks.

The increased investor optimism in the stock can be attributed to the company’s recent announcement that it has engaged Morgan Stanley to explore strategic options for its Opry Entertainment Group (“OEG”) business. These options include a potential partial divestiture or strategic partnerships.

This hotel and resort real estate investment trust is expected to post quarterly funds from operations (FFO) of $2.29 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of -2.6%. Revenues are expected to be $729.95 million, up 10.7% from the year-ago quarter.

While earnings and revenue growth expectations are important in evaluating the potential strength in a stock, empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements.

For Ryman Hospitality Properties, the consensus estimate for FFO per share for the quarter has been revised 1% higher over the last 30 days to the current level. And a positive trend in earnings estimate revision usually translates into price appreciation. So, make sure to keep an eye on RHP going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Ryman Hospitality Properties belongs to the Zacks REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry. Another stock from the same industry, Host Hotels HST, closed the last trading session 1% lower at $24.58. Over the past month, HST has returned 7.4%.

Host Hotels' consensus FFO estimate per share for the upcoming report has changed +0.4% over the past month to $0.62. Compared to the company's year-ago FFO per share, this represents a change of +6.9%. Host Hotels currently boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

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Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (RHP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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