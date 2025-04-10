Strength Seen in Rockwell Automation (ROK): Can Its 10.7% Jump Turn into More Strength?

Rockwell Automation (ROK) shares soared 10.7% in the last trading session to close at $242.43. The move was backed by solid volume with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This compares to the stock's 17.4% loss over the past four weeks.

Rockwell Automation’s stock jumped as part of a strong market recovery after President Trump announced a temporary halt on reciprocal tariffs for most countries.



ROK’s shares also gained since the news that Rockwell Automation and Amazon Web Services are collaborating to accelerate the digital transformation of the manufacturing industry. By combining Rockwell's operational technology with Amazon Web Services' cloud services, manufacturers will gain scalable, secure, and flexible solutions to optimize asset performance and increase operational visibility. The collaboration aims to empower manufacturers to make faster decisions and optimize operations.

This industrial equipment and software maker is expected to post quarterly earnings of $2.09 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of -16.4%. Revenues are expected to be $1.96 billion, down 7.6% from the year-ago quarter.

While earnings and revenue growth expectations are important in evaluating the potential strength in a stock, empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements.

For Rockwell Automation, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised marginally lower over the last 30 days to the current level. And a negative trend in earnings estimate revisions doesn't usually translate into price appreciation. So, make sure to keep an eye on ROK going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Rockwell Automation is part of the Zacks Electronics - Miscellaneous Products industry. Hayward Holdings, Inc. (HAYW), another stock in the same industry, closed the last trading session 9.5% higher at $12.40. HAYW has returned -20.2% in the past month.

For Hayward Holdings , the consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has remained unchanged over the past month at $0.09. This represents a change of +12.5% from what the company reported a year ago. Hayward Holdings currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +23.9% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (ROK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Hayward Holdings, Inc. (HAYW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.