Strength Seen in The RealReal (REAL): Can Its 8.8% Jump Turn into More Strength?

The RealReal REAL shares soared 8.8% in the last trading session to close at $6.43. The move was backed by solid volume with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This compares to the stock's 20.6% gain over the past four weeks.

The RealReal’s strategic positioning at the intersection of luxury and value, combined with its domestic sourcing model, offers potential resilience. Continued execution on key growth pillars — profitable supply generation, operational efficiency, and enhanced service — supports long-term performance.

This online luxury consignment site is expected to post quarterly loss of $0.15 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of -15.4%. Revenues are expected to be $160.17 million, up 10.5% from the year-ago quarter.

While earnings and revenue growth expectations are important in evaluating the potential strength in a stock, empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements.

For The RealReal, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. And a stock's price usually doesn't keep moving higher in the absence of any trend in earnings estimate revisions. So, make sure to keep an eye on REAL going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

The RealReal is a member of the Zacks Consumer Products - Discretionary industry. One other stock in the same industry, Reynolds Consumer Products REYN, finished the last trading session 2.6% higher at $22.11. REYN has returned 0.1% over the past month.

For Reynolds Consumer Products, the consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has remained unchanged over the past month at $0.37. This represents a change of -19.6% from what the company reported a year ago. Reynolds Consumer Products currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in the coming year. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +112%, +171%, +209% and +232%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

The RealReal, Inc. (REAL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (REYN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.