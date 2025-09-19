Strength Seen in Radian (RDN): Can Its 7.2% Jump Turn into More Strength?

Radian (RDN) shares rallied 7.2% in the last trading session to close at $37.22. This move can be attributable to notable volume with a higher number of shares being traded than in a typical session. This compares to the stock's 'no gain, no loss' position over the past four weeks.

The surge likely was fueled by Radian’s decision to divest Mortgage Conduit, Title and Real Estate Services businesses and acquire Inigo Limited, a highly profitable Lloyd’s specialty insurer. The acquisition marks Radian’s transformation to a global, diversified multi-line specialty insurer from a leading U.S. mortgage insurer.



Radian expects the buyout, when materializes, will double its total annual revenue, providing flexibility to deploy capital across multiple insurance lines through various business cycles. Inigo is among the fastest growing Lloyd’s syndicates in the market while achieving attractive profitability. Thus, this transaction will aid Radian expand into the large and attractive Lloyd’s global specialty market.



This mortgage insurer is expected to post quarterly earnings of $0.95 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of -7.8%. Revenues are expected to be $316.6 million, down 0.8% from the year-ago quarter.

While earnings and revenue growth expectations are important in evaluating the potential strength in a stock, empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements.

For Radian, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. And a stock's price usually doesn't keep moving higher in the absence of any trend in earnings estimate revisions. So, make sure to keep an eye on RDN going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Radian is a member of the Zacks Insurance - Multi line industry. One other stock in the same industry, Assurant (AIZ), finished the last trading session 0.2% lower at $209.07. AIZ has returned -2.7% over the past month.

Assurant's consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has changed +0.4% over the past month to $4.07. Compared to the company's year-ago EPS, this represents a change of +35.7%. Assurant currently boasts a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

