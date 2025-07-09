Strength Seen in Progyny (PGNY): Can Its 13.2% Jump Turn into More Strength?

Progyny PGNY shares ended the last trading session 13.2% higher at $24.27. The jump came on an impressive volume with a higher-than-average number of shares changing hands in the session. This compares to the stock's 2.4% loss over the past four weeks.

Progyny recorded a strong price rise on investors’ optimism after the company announced that it expects its financial results (revenues, adjusted net income and adjusted EBITDA) for the second quarter 2025 to be slightly better than the guidance ranges it provided during its first quarter earnings call.

This provider of fertility and family building benefits is expected to post quarterly earnings of $0.42 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of -2.3%. Revenues are expected to be $314.93 million, up 3.6% from the year-ago quarter.

Earnings and revenue growth expectations certainly give a good sense of the potential strength in a stock, but empirical research shows that trends in earnings estimate revisions are strongly correlated with near-term stock price movements.

For Progyny, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. And a stock's price usually doesn't keep moving higher in the absence of any trend in earnings estimate revisions. So, make sure to keep an eye on PGNY going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Progyny is a member of the Zacks Medical Services industry. One other stock in the same industry, Enhabit EHAB, finished the last trading session 0.3% lower at $7.3. EHAB has returned -32.1% over the past month.

For Enhabit, the consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has remained unchanged over the past month at $0.1. This represents a change of +42.9% from what the company reported a year ago. Enhabit currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Progyny, Inc. (PGNY)

Enhabit, Inc. (EHAB)

