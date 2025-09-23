Strength Seen in Premier (PINC): Can Its 9.7% Jump Turn into More Strength?

Premier, Inc. PINC shares ended the last trading session 9.7% higher at $28.25. The jump came on an impressive volume with a higher-than-average number of shares changing hands in the session. This compares to the stock's 2.4% gain over the past four weeks.

Premier witnessed a strong price rise on investors’ optimism after announcing that it has entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired by an affiliate of Patient Square Capital (“Patient Square”). Under the terms of the agreement, which has been unanimously approved by Premier’s Board of Directors, Premier stockholders will receive $28.25 in cash per share, representing a 23.8% premium to Premier’s 60-day volume-weighted average price as of September 5, 2025.

This company is expected to post quarterly earnings of $0.28 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of -17.7%. Revenues are expected to be $239.23 million, down 3.6% from the year-ago quarter.

While earnings and revenue growth expectations are important in evaluating the potential strength in a stock, empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements.

For Premier, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 10.4% lower over the last 30 days to the current level. And a negative trend in earnings estimate revisions doesn't usually translate into price appreciation. So, make sure to keep an eye on PINC going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

Premier belongs to the Zacks Medical Services industry. Another stock from the same industry, Ascend Wellness Holdings, Inc. AAWH, closed the last trading session 6.1% lower at $0.61. Over the past month, AAWH has returned -8.6%.

Ascend Wellness Holdings, Inc.'s consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has changed -15.4% over the past month to -$0.1. Compared to the company's year-ago EPS, this represents a change of +23.1%. Ascend Wellness Holdings, Inc. currently boasts a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

