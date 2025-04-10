Strength Seen in Payoneer Global (PAYO): Can Its 11.7% Jump Turn into More Strength?

Payoneer Global Inc. (PAYO) shares rallied 11.7% in the last trading session to close at $6.59. This move can be attributable to notable volume with a higher number of shares being traded than in a typical session. This compares to the stock's 16.4% loss over the past four weeks.

Payoneer witnessed a significant share price rise following the Trump administration’s announcement of a temporary halt of 90 days on reciprocal tariffs for most countries. Recently, the company closed the buyout of Easylink Payment Co., Ltd., a licensed payment service provider based in China. The acquisition is expected to enhance PAYO’s global regulatory framework and equip it to deliver more tailored and advanced solutions to our customers across China.

In addition, Payoneer offers a robust global platform with a regulated, multi-currency infrastructure, serving SMBs in over 190 countries. It combines secure technology, local teams, and deep banking relationships to enable seamless cross-border payments.



This company is expected to post quarterly earnings of $0.07 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of -12.5%. Revenues are expected to be $242.49 million, up 6.3% from the year-ago quarter.

While earnings and revenue growth expectations are important in evaluating the potential strength in a stock, empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements.

For Payoneer Global, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 3.3% lower over the last 30 days to the current level. And a negative trend in earnings estimate revisions doesn't usually translate into price appreciation. So, make sure to keep an eye on PAYO going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Payoneer Global is part of the Zacks Financial Transaction Services industry. Green Dot (GDOT), another stock in the same industry, closed the last trading session 15.2% higher at $7.72. GDOT has returned -0.2% in the past month.

Green Dot's consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has remained unchanged over the past month at $0.70. Compared to the company's year-ago EPS, this represents a change of +18.6%. Green Dot currently boasts a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

