Strength Seen in Paylocity (PCTY): Can Its 5.8% Jump Turn into More Strength?

Paylocity PCTY shares rallied 5.8% in the last trading session to close at $106.35. This move can be attributable to notable volume with a higher number of shares being traded than in a typical session. This compares to the stock's 9.4% loss over the past four weeks.

The optimism surrounding the stock can be attributed to strong demand for Paylocity’s cloud-based human capital management platform, supported by expanding AI capabilities across payroll, HR, finance and IT solutions. The company is benefiting from the acquisition of Grayscale to strengthen its AI-powered recruiting platform, the launch of Paylocity Elevate managed services and strong channel partnerships, all of which are supporting investor confidence in its long-term growth outlook.

This provider of cloud-based payroll and human-resources software services is expected to post quarterly earnings of $1.54 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of -1.3%. Revenues are expected to be $430.11 million, up 7.3% from the year-ago quarter.

Earnings and revenue growth expectations certainly give a good sense of the potential strength in a stock, but empirical research shows that trends in earnings estimate revisions are strongly correlated with near-term stock price movements.

For Paylocity, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 2.3% lower over the last 30 days to the current level. And a negative trend in earnings estimate revisions doesn't usually translate into price appreciation. So, make sure to keep an eye on PCTY going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Paylocity is a member of the Zacks Internet - Software industry. One other stock in the same industry, Sportradar Group AG SRAD, finished the last trading session 2.8% higher at $14.85. SRAD has returned 10.7% over the past month.

For Sportradar Group, the consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has remained unchanged over the past month at $0.06. This represents a change of -64.7% from what the company reported a year ago. Sportradar Group currently has a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

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Paylocity Holding Corporation (PCTY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.