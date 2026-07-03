Strength Seen in Paladin (PALAF): Can Its 5.4% Jump Turn into More Strength?

Paladin Energy (PALAF) shares soared 5.4% in the last trading session to close at $6.85. The move was backed by solid volume with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This compares to the stock's 20.8% loss over the past four weeks.

In the third quarter of fiscal 2026, Paladin Energy’s production rose 5% sequentially to about 1.24 million pounds, driven by strong processing plant performance. The company sold 1.03 million pounds of U3O8 at an average of $68.30 per pound during the quarter, benefiting from a higher proportion of sales into base-escalated contracts. Following these results, the company raised its production guidance to 4.5-4.8 million pounds, up from the prior 4.0-4.4 million pounds.

This uranium mining company is expected to post quarterly loss of $0.04 per share in its upcoming report, which represents no change from the year-ago quarter. Revenues are expected to be $79 million, up 100.3% from the year-ago quarter.

Earnings and revenue growth expectations certainly give a good sense of the potential strength in a stock, but empirical research shows that trends in earnings estimate revisions are strongly correlated with near-term stock price movements.

For Paladin, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. And a stock's price usually doesn't keep moving higher in the absence of any trend in earnings estimate revisions. So, make sure to keep an eye on PALAF going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Paladin belongs to the Zacks Mining - Miscellaneous industry. Another stock from the same industry, Norsk Hydro ASA (NHYDY), closed the last trading session 0.9% lower at $8.68. Over the past month, NHYDY has returned -31.3%.

For Norsk Hydro ASA, the consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has remained unchanged over the past month at $0.25. This represents a change of +56.3% from what the company reported a year ago. Norsk Hydro ASA currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

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Paladin Energy Ltd. (PALAF) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.