Strength Seen in Ouster (OUST): Can Its 13.4% Jump Turn into More Strength?

Ouster, Inc. OUST shares ended the last trading session 13.4% higher at $34.72. The jump came on an impressive volume with a higher-than-average number of shares changing hands in the session. This compares to the stock's 3.6% gain over the past four weeks.

Ouster is benefiting from the growing adoption of Physical AI, advancements in AI-driven lidar technology, and increased demand across industries like defense, industrial automation, automotive, and smart infrastructure.

This company is expected to post quarterly loss of $0.43 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of +20.4%. Revenues are expected to be $36.75 million, up 30.9% from the year-ago quarter.

While earnings and revenue growth expectations are important in evaluating the potential strength in a stock, empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements.

For Ouster, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. And a stock's price usually doesn't keep moving higher in the absence of any trend in earnings estimate revisions. So, make sure to keep an eye on OUST going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

Ouster is a member of the Zacks Electronics - Miscellaneous Components industry. One other stock in the same industry, Rogers Corp. ROG, finished the last trading session 2% higher at $83.49. ROG has returned 10.6% over the past month.

Rogers Corp.'s consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has remained unchanged over the past month at $0.7. Compared to the company's year-ago EPS, this represents a change of -28.6%. Rogers Corp. currently boasts a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).

