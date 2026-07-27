Strength Seen in Ono Pharmaceutical Co. (OPHLF): Can Its 9.2% Jump Turn into More Strength?

Ono Pharmaceutical Co. (OPHLF) shares rallied 9.2% in the last trading session to close at $14.61. This move can be attributable to notable volume with a higher number of shares being traded than in a typical session. This compares to the stock's 0.9% loss over the past four weeks.

Ono Pharmaceutical's recent share price appreciation reflects improving investor confidence in the company's expanding oncology and specialty medicine portfolio, underpinned by consistent pipeline execution. Investor sentiment has been supported by multiple regulatory milestones for Opdivo (nivolumab), the company's largest revenue-generating product, continued clinical advancement of Velexbru (tirabrutinib), encouraging mid-stage data for pipeline candidates ONO-4578 and ONO-2808, and the regulatory filing of Qinlock in Japan. In addition, the growing contribution from newer products such as Romvimza, along with the expansion of the company's rare disease and oncology portfolio, is expected to diversify revenue streams beyond Opdivo, enhancing Ono's long-term growth prospects and reinforcing positive investor sentiment.

This company is expected to post quarterly earnings of $0.25 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of -3.9%. Revenues are expected to be $693.95 million, down 21.4% from the year-ago quarter.

Earnings and revenue growth expectations certainly give a good sense of the potential strength in a stock, but empirical research shows that trends in earnings estimate revisions are strongly correlated with near-term stock price movements.

For Ono Pharmaceutical Co., the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 4% higher over the last 30 days to the current level. And a positive trend in earnings estimate revision usually translates into price appreciation. So, make sure to keep an eye on OPHLF going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Ono Pharmaceutical Co. is part of the Zacks Medical - Drugs industry. Korro Bio, Inc. (KRRO), another stock in the same industry, closed the last trading session 7.7% lower at $10.64. KRRO has returned -5.3% in the past month.

Korro Bio, Inc.'s consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has remained unchanged over the past month at -$1.54. Compared to the company's year-ago EPS, this represents a change of +43.8%. Korro Bio, Inc. currently boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.