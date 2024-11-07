Strength Seen in OneWater Marine (ONEW): Can Its 10.1% Jump Turn into More Strength?

OneWater Marine (ONEW) shares rallied 10.1% in the last trading session to close at $25.81. This move can be attributable to notable volume with a higher number of shares being traded than in a typical session. This compares to the stock's 11% gain over the past four weeks.

OneWater’s stock rally is driven by optimism regarding the company’s proactive cost-cutting measures and strategic inventory reductions. This, along with a promising M&A pipeline, adds confidence to the company’s strategy for fiscal 2025 and may contribute to sustained stock momentum.

This company is expected to post quarterly earnings of $0.08 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of -81%. Revenues are expected to be $417.8 million, down 7.4% from the year-ago quarter.

While earnings and revenue growth expectations are important in evaluating the potential strength in a stock, empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements.

For OneWater Marine, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 12% lower over the last 30 days to the current level. And a negative trend in earnings estimate revisions doesn't usually translate into price appreciation. So, make sure to keep an eye on ONEW going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

OneWater Marine is part of the Zacks Leisure and Recreation Products industry. Victoria's Secret (VSCO), another stock in the same industry, closed the last trading session 2.4% higher at $33.12. VSCO has returned 32% in the past month.

Victoria's Secret's consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has remained unchanged over the past month at -$0.68. Compared to the company's year-ago EPS, this represents a change of +20.9%. Victoria's Secret currently boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

OneWater Marine Inc. (ONEW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Victoria's Secret & Co. (VSCO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

