Strength Seen in Oculis Holding AG (OCS): Can Its 6.7% Jump Turn into More Strength?

Oculis Holding AG (OCS) shares soared 6.7% in the last trading session to close at $17.73. The move was backed by solid volume with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This compares to the stock's 6.9% loss over the past four weeks.

The sudden price rise can be attributed to growing investor optimism surrounding the company’s three product candidates, OCS-01, which is being developed in late-stage studies for treating diabetic macular edema, privosegtor (OCS-05), which is in mid-stage development for acute optic neuritis and licaminlimab (OCS-02), which is being developed with a genotype-based approach to drive personalized medicine in dry eye disease.

This company is expected to post quarterly loss of $0.50 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of +9.1%. Revenues are expected to be $0.25 million, down 1.6% from the year-ago quarter.

Earnings and revenue growth expectations certainly give a good sense of the potential strength in a stock, but empirical research shows that trends in earnings estimate revisions are strongly correlated with near-term stock price movements.

For Oculis Holding AG, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 7.3% higher over the last 30 days to the current level. And a positive trend in earnings estimate revision usually translates into price appreciation. So, make sure to keep an eye on OCS going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Oculis Holding AG belongs to the Zacks Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry. Another stock from the same industry, Incyte (INCY), closed the last trading session 2.1% lower at $84.73. Over the past month, INCY has returned 1.8%.

Incyte's consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has changed +0.4% over the past month to $1.64. Compared to the company's year-ago EPS, this represents a change of +53.3%. Incyte currently boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

