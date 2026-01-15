Strength Seen in Ocular Therapeutix (OCUL): Can Its 6.1% Jump Turn into More Strength?

Ocular Therapeutix (OCUL) shares ended the last trading session 6.1% higher at $11.07. The jump came on an impressive volume with a higher-than-average number of shares changing hands in the session. This compares to the stock's 27.5% loss over the past four weeks.

Ocular Therapeutix’s stock price gain can be attributed to increasing investor confidence in recent pipeline developments for its lead product candidate, Axpaxli, for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration. Last week, the company announced its intention to submit a new drug application in the first quarter of 2026 seeking the drug’s approval for the above indication. The filing is contingent upon positive data from the ongoing phase III SOL-1 study. Axpaxli is also under investigation for diabetic retinopathy, diabetic macular edema, and other retinal diseases.

This biotechnology company is expected to post quarterly loss of $0.33 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of -13.8%. Revenues are expected to be $15.1 million, down 11.6% from the year-ago quarter.

Earnings and revenue growth expectations certainly give a good sense of the potential strength in a stock, but empirical research shows that trends in earnings estimate revisions are strongly correlated with near-term stock price movements.

For Ocular Therapeutix, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. And a stock's price usually doesn't keep moving higher in the absence of any trend in earnings estimate revisions. So, make sure to keep an eye on OCUL going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

Ocular Therapeutix belongs to the Zacks Medical - Drugs industry. Another stock from the same industry, Profound Medical (PROF), closed the last trading session 9.1% lower at $7.62. Over the past month, PROF has returned 11%.

For Profound Medical, the consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has remained unchanged over the past month at -$0.28. This represents a change of -40% from what the company reported a year ago. Profound Medical currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

