Strength Seen in NuScale Power (SMR): Can Its 13.5% Jump Turn into More Strength?

NuScale Power Corporation (SMR) shares rallied 13.5% in the last trading session to close at $11.74. This move can be attributable to notable volume with a higher number of shares being traded than in a typical session. This compares to the stock's 0.5% loss over the past four weeks.

Shares moved higher after NuScale Power announced a new contract with Paragon, a division of Mirion Technologies, to complete the final design of the Highly Integrated Protection System (HIPS). The development reflects steady execution of the company's commercialization roadmap and reinforces optimism about the future deployment of its small modular reactor technology. The rally also came against a backdrop of constructive investor sentiment toward nuclear power developers, supported by rising electricity demand from AI data centers and the growing need for reliable carbon-free baseload power.

This company is expected to post quarterly loss of $0.13 per share in its upcoming report, which represents no change from the year-ago quarter. Revenues are expected to be $1 million, down 87.6% from the year-ago quarter.

Earnings and revenue growth expectations certainly give a good sense of the potential strength in a stock, but empirical research shows that trends in earnings estimate revisions are strongly correlated with near-term stock price movements.

For NuScale Power, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. And a stock's price usually doesn't keep moving higher in the absence of any trend in earnings estimate revisions. So, make sure to keep an eye on SMR going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

NuScale Power is part of the Zacks Electronics - Power Generation industry. Babcock & Wilcow Enterprises (BW), another stock in the same industry, closed the last trading session 1.3% higher at $17.38. BW has returned -10.5% in the past month.

Babcock & Wilcox's consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has remained unchanged over the past month at $0.03. Compared to the company's year-ago EPS, this represents a change of +130%. Babcock & Wilcox currently boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

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