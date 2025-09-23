Strength Seen in Nu Skin (NUS): Can Its 6.2% Jump Turn into More Strength?

Nu Skin Enterprises (NUS) shares soared 6.2% in the last trading session to close at $12.84. The move was backed by solid volume with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This compares to the stock's 0.3% loss over the past four weeks.

Nu Skin’s momentum comes from strategic execution across operational efficiency, focus on innovation, and international expansion. The company’s Rhyz Manufacturing segment shows consistent growth, while operational optimizations help maintain strong margins. The upcoming AI-powered Prysm iO device is set to drive customer engagement and subscriptions, while international expansion, guided by lessons from fast-growing markets, could further fuel growth.

This seller of skin care and nutritional products through a direct-selling model is expected to post quarterly earnings of $0.30 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of +76.5%. Revenues are expected to be $374.2 million, down 13% from the year-ago quarter.

While earnings and revenue growth expectations are important in evaluating the potential strength in a stock, empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements.

For Nu Skin, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. And a stock's price usually doesn't keep moving higher in the absence of any trend in earnings estimate revisions. So, make sure to keep an eye on NUS going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Nu Skin is a member of the Zacks Cosmetics industry. One other stock in the same industry, European Wax Center, Inc. (EWCZ), finished the last trading session 3.3% higher at $4.13. EWCZ has returned -16.1% over the past month.

For European Wax Center, the consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has remained unchanged over the past month at $0.14. This represents a change of +16.7% from what the company reported a year ago. European Wax Center currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

