Strength Seen in MYT Netherlands Parent (MYTE): Can Its 7.5% Jump Turn into More Strength?

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. Sponsored ADR MYTE shares soared 7.5% in the last trading session to close at $7.05. The move was backed by solid volume with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This compares to the stock's 30.7% loss over the past four weeks.

MYT Netherlands is benefiting from an increased average order value, high customer satisfaction, and a focus on exclusive luxury brand partnerships.

This company is expected to post quarterly earnings of $0.03 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of -40%. Revenues are expected to be $259.44 million, up 2.2% from the year-ago quarter.

Earnings and revenue growth expectations certainly give a good sense of the potential strength in a stock, but empirical research shows that trends in earnings estimate revisions are strongly correlated with near-term stock price movements.

For MYT Netherlands Parent, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. And a stock's price usually doesn't keep moving higher in the absence of any trend in earnings estimate revisions. So, make sure to keep an eye on MYTE going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

MYT Netherlands Parent belongs to the Zacks Internet - Commerce industry. Another stock from the same industry, eBay EBAY, closed the last trading session 2.7% lower at $59.52. Over the past month, EBAY has returned -10.3%.

eBay's consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has remained unchanged over the past month at $1.34. Compared to the company's year-ago EPS, this represents a change of +7.2%. eBay currently boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

