Strength Seen in MultiPlan (MPLN): Can Its 9.0% Jump Turn into More Strength?

MultiPlan Corporation (MPLN) shares rallied 9% in the last trading session to close at $7.87. This move can be attributable to notable volume with a higher number of shares being traded than in a typical session. This compares to the stock's 21.7% loss over the past four weeks.

Rising optimism around MultiPlan's partnership with the National Rural Health Association is aiding the stock's recovery. Together, the two organizations are leveraging over 40 years of combined expertise, along with advanced technology and data insights, to reduce costs and enhance healthcare quality in rural communities. With the increasing need for analytics-based services in the healthcare industry, MPLN is well-positioned for continued growth.

This company is expected to post quarterly loss of $2.40 per share in its upcoming report, which represents no change from the year-ago quarter. Revenues are expected to be $230.91 million, down 4.9% from the year-ago quarter.

While earnings and revenue growth expectations are important in evaluating the potential strength in a stock, empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements.

For MultiPlan, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. And a stock's price usually doesn't keep moving higher in the absence of any trend in earnings estimate revisions. So, make sure to keep an eye on MPLN going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

MultiPlan is part of the Zacks Medical Services industry. Teladoc (TDOC), another stock in the same industry, closed the last trading session 0.7% lower at $8.41. TDOC has returned 23.7% in the past month.

Teladoc's consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has changed -2.1% over the past month to -$0.29. Compared to the company's year-ago EPS, this represents a change of +17.1%. Teladoc currently boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

