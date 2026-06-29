Strength Seen in Mirum Pharmaceuticals (MIRM): Can Its 5.5% Jump Turn into More Strength?

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (MIRM) shares rallied 5.5% in the last trading session to close at $123.77. This move can be attributable to notable volume with a higher number of shares being traded than in a typical session. This compares to the stock's 17.8% gain over the past four weeks.

Earlier this month, Mirum and Incyte announced positive pivotal phase II data from Cohort 1 of the PROGRESS study, which evaluated zilurgisertib, an investigational oral ALK2 inhibitor, in adolescent and adult patients with fibrodysplasia ossificans progressiva (FOP). The data showed that the investigational oral therapy reduced the proportion of patients with new heterotopic ossification (HO) lesions. Improvements were observed across key secondary endpoints, including lesion volume measures and reductions in disease flare activity, reflecting zilurgisertib’s potential as a new treatment option for the ultra-rare disease. Based on the positive pivotal study findings, the FDA has accepted the new drug application (NDA) for zilurgisertib for treating FOP under priority review. A decision from the regulatory body is expected on Sept. 26, 2026. This might have driven the recent share price rally.

This company is expected to post quarterly loss of $0.77 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of -541.7%. Revenues are expected to be $164.76 million, up 28.9% from the year-ago quarter.

While earnings and revenue growth expectations are important in evaluating the potential strength in a stock, empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements.

For Mirum Pharmaceuticals, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 9.5% lower over the last 30 days to the current level. And a negative trend in earnings estimate revisions doesn't usually translate into price appreciation. So, make sure to keep an eye on MIRM going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Mirum Pharmaceuticals belongs to the Zacks Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry. Another stock from the same industry, Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NTLA), closed the last trading session 4.1% higher at $16.68. Over the past month, NTLA has returned 17.2%.

Intellia Therapeutics' consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has remained unchanged over the past month at -$0.8. Compared to the company's year-ago EPS, this represents a change of +19.2%. Intellia Therapeutics currently boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

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