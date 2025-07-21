Strength Seen in Materion (MTRN): Can Its 6.3% Jump Turn into More Strength?

Materion (MTRN) shares rallied 6.3% in the last trading session to close at $94.2. This move can be attributable to notable volume with a higher number of shares being traded than in a typical session. This compares to the stock's 14.9% gain over the past four weeks.

Materion’s shares gained since it announced that it will report its second quarter 2025 earnings on July 30.



Previously, the company announced that it has closed its prior announced acquisition of manufacturing assets for tantalum solutions. This move expands the company’s footprint in Asia with a facility to better support global Tier I semiconductor customers.

This supplier of engineered materials to technology companies is expected to post quarterly earnings of $1.16 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of -18.3%. Revenues are expected to be $402.45 million, down 5.5% from the year-ago quarter.

While earnings and revenue growth expectations are important in evaluating the potential strength in a stock, empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements.

For Materion, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. And a stock's price usually doesn't keep moving higher in the absence of any trend in earnings estimate revisions. So, make sure to keep an eye on MTRN going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Materion is a member of the Zacks Mining - Miscellaneous industry. One other stock in the same industry, Globe Specialty Metals (GSM), finished the last trading session 2.6% lower at $4.43. GSM has returned 17.9% over the past month.

Globe Specialty Metals' consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has remained unchanged over the past month at -$0.02. Compared to the company's year-ago EPS, this represents a change of -115.4%. Globe Specialty Metals currently boasts a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

