Strength Seen in Matador (MTDR): Can Its 15.9% Jump Turn into More Strength?

Matador Resources MTDR shares ended the last trading session 15.9% higher at $42.50. The jump came on an impressive volume with a higher-than-average number of shares changing hands in the session. This compares to the stock's 22% loss over the past four weeks.

Oil prices have bounced back as investors remain hopeful that an energy market downturn is unlikely, thanks to a broader market recovery following President Donald Trump's move to pause "reciprocal" tariff hikes and implement a lower 10% tariff rate for most countries over the next 90 days. This rebound in crude prices is favorable for exploration and production companies like Matador, leading to a sharp rise in its stock price.

This independent oil and gas company is expected to post quarterly earnings of $1.88 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of +9.9%. Revenues are expected to be $977.01 million, up 24% from the year-ago quarter.

Earnings and revenue growth expectations certainly give a good sense of the potential strength in a stock, but empirical research shows that trends in earnings estimate revisions are strongly correlated with near-term stock price movements.

For Matador, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 4.1% lower over the last 30 days to the current level. And a negative trend in earnings estimate revisions doesn't usually translate into price appreciation. So, make sure to keep an eye on MTDR going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Matador belongs to the Zacks Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States industry. Another stock from the same industry, Chord Energy Corporation CHRD, closed the last trading session 15.8% higher at $94.99. Over the past month, CHRD has returned -20.5%.

For Chord Energy Corporation , the consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has changed -5.8% over the past month to $3.37. This represents a change of -33.9% from what the company reported a year ago. Chord Energy Corporation currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +23.9% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Matador Resources Company (MTDR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Chord Energy Corporation (CHRD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.