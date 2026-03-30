Strength Seen in Marex Group PLC (MRX): Can Its 5.9% Jump Turn into More Strength?

Marex Group PLC (MRX) shares ended the last trading session 5.9% higher at $42.96. The jump came on an impressive volume with a higher-than-average number of shares changing hands in the session. This compares to the stock's 6% loss over the past four weeks.

Marex retained its rally for the fifth straight day, driven by strength in its diversified business model across commodities, financial markets and investment solutions, enabling it to capture revenues from multiple sources and market cycles. Its global presence and memberships across numerous exchanges enhance market access, liquidity provision and client reach. The firm also benefits from strong client relationships and integrated service offerings, allowing it to act as both broker and principal, thereby increasing revenue opportunities and deepening client engagement.

Additionally, Marex leverages technology, data and risk management capabilities to support efficient execution and informed decision-making. Strategic acquisitions have further expanded its geographic footprint and product capabilities. Recently, MRX announced its first-quarter 2026 trading update at its Investor Day in New York, expecting revenues of $667–$697 million compared with $467 million in the first quarter of 2025, and adjusted profit before tax of $140–$150 million versus $96 million a year earlier.



This company is expected to post quarterly earnings of $1.05 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of +15.4%. Revenues are expected to be $529 million, up 13.2% from the year-ago quarter.

Earnings and revenue growth expectations certainly give a good sense of the potential strength in a stock, but empirical research shows that trends in earnings estimate revisions are strongly correlated with near-term stock price movements.

For Marex Group PLC, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 2% lower over the last 30 days to the current level. And a negative trend in earnings estimate revisions doesn't usually translate into price appreciation. So, make sure to keep an eye on MRX going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Marex Group PLC is a member of the Zacks Financial - Miscellaneous Services industry. One other stock in the same industry, MidCap Financial Investment (MFIC), finished the last trading session 2.3% lower at $10.79. MFIC has returned 4.8% over the past month.

For MidCap Financial, the consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has changed +0.9% over the past month to $0.36. This represents a change of -2.7% from what the company reported a year ago. MidCap Financial currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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