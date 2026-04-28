Strength Seen in Lifevantage (LFVN): Can Its 8.5% Jump Turn into More Strength?

Lifevantage (LFVN) shares soared 8.5% in the last trading session to close at $5.51. The move was backed by solid volume with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This compares to the stock's 18.1% gain over the past four weeks.

The sharp rise in LFVN shares can be attributed to a mix of improving investor sentiment and speculative buying interest following a series of positive corporate developments. Recent momentum was supported by LifeVantage’s announcement of a new U.S. patent tied to its Healthy Glow Essentials Stack, which strengthened confidence in the company’s product innovation and competitive positioning. Investors were also encouraged by the appointment of Terrence Moorehead as incoming CEO, a move seen as a potential catalyst for stronger execution and renewed growth.

This dietary supplements and skin care products company is expected to post quarterly earnings of $0.16 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of -38.5%. Revenues are expected to be $47.82 million, down 18.2% from the year-ago quarter.

While earnings and revenue growth expectations are important in evaluating the potential strength in a stock, empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements.

For Lifevantage, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. And a stock's price usually doesn't keep moving higher in the absence of any trend in earnings estimate revisions. So, make sure to keep an eye on LFVN going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Lifevantage belongs to the Zacks Medical - Dental Supplies industry. Another stock from the same industry, Becton Dickinson (BDX), closed the last trading session 1.3% lower at $150.22. Over the past month, BDX has returned -1.5%.

Becton Dickinson's consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has changed -0.6% over the past month to $2.77. Compared to the company's year-ago EPS, this represents a change of -17.3%. Becton Dickinson currently boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

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Lifevantage Corporation (LFVN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.