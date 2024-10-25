Strength Seen in Laird Superfood (LSF): Can Its 24.7% Jump Turn into More Strength?

Laird Superfood, Inc. (LSF) shares ended the last trading session 24.7% higher at $7.08. The jump came on an impressive volume with a higher-than-average number of shares changing hands in the session. This compares to the stock's 15.9% gain over the past four weeks.

Laird Superfood’s shares have been gaining on the optimism surrounding robust growth across various channels, particularly in e-commerce and on Amazon. The direct-to-consumer segment is thriving, bolstered by a growing subscription model. Effective supply chain management and strategic cost-saving initiatives are contributing to the LSF’s success.

This company is expected to post quarterly loss of $0.06 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of +80%. Revenues are expected to be $10.6 million, up 15.5% from the year-ago quarter.

While earnings and revenue growth expectations are important in evaluating the potential strength in a stock, empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements.

For Laird Superfood, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. And a stock's price usually doesn't keep moving higher in the absence of any trend in earnings estimate revisions. So, make sure to keep an eye on LSF going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Laird Superfood belongs to the Zacks Food - Miscellaneous industry. Another stock from the same industry, Lancaster Colony (LANC), closed the last trading session 0.2% higher at $176.48. Over the past month, LANC has returned -0.9%.

For Lancaster Colony , the consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has changed +0.8% over the past month to $1.70. This represents no change from what the company reported a year ago. Lancaster Colony currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

