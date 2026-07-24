Strength Seen in Labcorp (LH): Can Its 3.4% Jump Turn into More Strength?

Labcorp Holdings LH shares soared 3.4% in the last trading session to close at $291.02. The move was backed by solid volume with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This compares to the stock's 6.1% gain over the past four weeks.

Labcorp scored a strong price increase on investors’ optimism surrounding the company’s impending second quarter 2026 financial results, which is expected to release on July 30. Per the Zacks Consensus Estimate, the company’s quarterly revenues are expected to increase 5.4% year over year. Earnings per share is pegged at $4.79 for the second quarter, indicating 10.1% year over year improvement.

This medical laboratory operator is expected to post quarterly earnings of $4.79 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of +10.1%. Revenues are expected to be $3.72 billion, up 5.4% from the year-ago quarter.

Earnings and revenue growth expectations certainly give a good sense of the potential strength in a stock, but empirical research shows that trends in earnings estimate revisions are strongly correlated with near-term stock price movements.

For Labcorp, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised marginally higher over the last 30 days to the current level. And a positive trend in earnings estimate revision usually translates into price appreciation. So, make sure to keep an eye on LH going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Labcorp is part of the Zacks Medical Services industry. GoodRx Holdings, Inc. GDRX, another stock in the same industry, closed the last trading session 2% lower at $2.87. GDRX has returned 6.2% in the past month.

GoodRx's consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has remained unchanged over the past month at $0.08. Compared to the company's year-ago EPS, this represents a change of -11.1%. GoodRx currently boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

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Labcorp Holdings Inc. (LH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (GDRX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.