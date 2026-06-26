Strength Seen in Kymera Therapeutics (KYMR): Can Its 16.6% Jump Turn into More Strength?

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (KYMR) shares ended the last trading session 16.6% higher at $116.46. The jump came on an impressive volume with a higher-than-average number of shares changing hands in the session. This compares to the stock's 22.2% gain over the past four weeks.

The sudden rise in the stock price was observed after Kymera announced that it had completed enrollment in the phase IIb BROADEN2 study evaluating KT-621 for moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis (AD) nearly six months ahead of schedule. The milestone prompted KYMR to accelerate its topline data readout timeline to year-end 2026 from its earlier guidance of mid-2027. The accelerated timeline strengthens the candidate's development path, potentially allowing phase III AD studies to begin by mid-2027, while reflecting strong patient and physician interest. KT-621 has already delivered encouraging phase I AD study results, demonstrating deep STAT6 degradation, meaningful clinical improvements and a favorable safety profile.

This company is expected to post quarterly loss of $0.64 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of +32.6%. Revenues are expected to be $38.13 million, up 232.1% from the year-ago quarter.

Earnings and revenue growth expectations certainly give a good sense of the potential strength in a stock, but empirical research shows that trends in earnings estimate revisions are strongly correlated with near-term stock price movements.

For Kymera Therapeutics, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised marginally higher over the last 30 days to the current level. And a positive trend in earnings estimate revision usually translates into price appreciation. So, make sure to keep an eye on KYMR going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Kymera Therapeutics is part of the Zacks Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry. InflaRx N.V. (IFRX), another stock in the same industry, closed the last trading session 3.6% lower at $1.86. IFRX has returned -24.6% in the past month.

InflaRx's consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has changed +42.3% over the past month to -$0.08. Compared to the company's year-ago EPS, this represents a change of +66.7%. InflaRx currently boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

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