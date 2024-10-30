Strength Seen in Kura Sushi (KRUS): Can Its 4.4% Jump Turn into More Strength?

Kura Sushi (KRUS) shares rallied 4.4% in the last trading session to close at $102.85. This move can be attributable to notable volume with a higher number of shares being traded than in a typical session. This compares to the stock's 22.3% gain over the past four weeks.

Kura Sushi’s rally is largely driven by optimism regarding the company’s sustained expansion and its resilience amid challenging economic conditions. KRUS’ commitment to technology, including a new smartphone mobile ordering system, and features like a reservation system, positions it well to improve the customer experience and mitigate the impact of longer wait times. The enhancements, combined with labor and cost optimizations, underscore the company’s proactive approach to managing expenses and driving growth.

This company is expected to post quarterly earnings of $0.02 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of -92%. Revenues are expected to be $64.13 million, up 16.8% from the year-ago quarter.

Earnings and revenue growth expectations certainly give a good sense of the potential strength in a stock, but empirical research shows that trends in earnings estimate revisions are strongly correlated with near-term stock price movements.

For Kura Sushi, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 17.7% higher over the last 30 days to the current level. And a positive trend in earnings estimate revision usually translates into price appreciation. So, make sure to keep an eye on KRUS going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

Kura Sushi is part of the Zacks Retail - Restaurants industry. Potbelly (PBPB), another stock in the same industry, closed the last trading session 2.3% lower at $7.67. PBPB has returned -5.9% in the past month.

For Potbelly , the consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has remained unchanged over the past month at $0.05. This represents a change of +25% from what the company reported a year ago. Potbelly currently has a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

