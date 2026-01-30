Strength Seen in Korro Bio, Inc. (KRRO): Can Its 13.9% Jump Turn into More Strength?

Korro Bio, Inc. (KRRO) shares soared 13.9% in the last trading session to close at $13.31. The move was backed by solid volume with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This compares to the stock's 45.9% gain over the past four weeks.

Korro Bio’s stock price gain can be attributed to increasing investor confidence in Korro’s pipeline diversification, particularly the emergence of KRRO-121 as a meaningful second asset, the first being KRRO-110, an RNA-editing therapeutic candidate using the OPERA platform. KRRO-121 is a subcutaneously administered, GalNAc-conjugated RNA-editing therapy designed to generate a de novo protein variant, with a first-in-human regulatory filing expected in the second half of 2026. Additionally, Korro is shifting its AATD program to a GalNAc-conjugated construct with development candidate nomination planned for 1H 2026, while advancing additional liver-targeted, subcutaneous GalNAc programs in cardiometabolic indications.

This company is expected to post quarterly loss of $1.86 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of +17.7%. Revenues are expected to be $1.5 million, down 33.9% from the year-ago quarter.

While earnings and revenue growth expectations are important in evaluating the potential strength in a stock, empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements.

For Korro Bio, Inc., the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. And a stock's price usually doesn't keep moving higher in the absence of any trend in earnings estimate revisions. So, make sure to keep an eye on KRRO going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

Korro Bio, Inc. belongs to the Zacks Medical - Drugs industry. Another stock from the same industry, BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (BCRX), closed the last trading session 0.2% higher at $6.67. Over the past month, BCRX has returned -14.6%.

BioCryst's consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has changed -7.7% over the past month to $0.06. Compared to the company's year-ago EPS, this represents a change of +146.2%. BioCryst currently boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

