Strength Seen in Knightscope (KSCP): Can Its 19.0% Jump Turn into More Strength?

Knightscope, Inc. (KSCP) shares rallied 19% in the last trading session to close at $7.4. This move can be attributable to notable volume with a higher number of shares being traded than in a typical session. This compares to the stock's 13.5% gain over the past four weeks.

The stock recorded this price increase as the company benefits from continued growth in recurring autonomous security robot service revenues and scalability from its move to a larger facility. Prudent cost management, operational enhancements and product innovation fuel long-term shareholder value.

This company is expected to post quarterly loss of $0.77 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of +78.5%. Revenues are expected to be $2.73 million, up 7.5% from the year-ago quarter.

While earnings and revenue growth expectations are important in evaluating the potential strength in a stock, empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements.

For Knightscope, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. And a stock's price usually doesn't keep moving higher in the absence of any trend in earnings estimate revisions. So, make sure to keep an eye on KSCP going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

Knightscope is a member of the Zacks Technology Services industry. One other stock in the same industry, Digi Power X Inc. (DGXX), finished the last trading session 10.2% higher at $2.91. DGXX has returned 6.5% over the past month.

For Digi Power X Inc., the consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has remained unchanged over the past month at -$0.11. This represents a change of +35.3% from what the company reported a year ago. Digi Power X Inc. currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

