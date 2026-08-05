Strength Seen in Kestra Medical Technologies, Ltd. (KMTS): Can Its 8.1% Jump Turn into More Strength?

Kestra Medical Technologies, Ltd. (KMTS) shares ended the last trading session 8.1% higher at $25.93. The jump came on an impressive volume with a higher-than-average number of shares changing hands in the session. This compares to the stock's 14% loss over the past four weeks.

The sharp rise in KMTS shares can be attributed to the market's positive reaction to a series of regulatory filings on Aug. 4, 2026, which clarified that recent stock sales by top executives were non-discretionary. SEC filings revealed that share sales by the chief executive officer, chief financial officer and chief business officer were automatic "sell-to-cover" transactions executed solely to satisfy tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of restricted stock units (RSUs). The clarification eased concerns over insider selling, prompting investors to refocus on Kestra's strong fundamentals, including year-over-year quarterly revenue growth and recently raised analyst price targets, which together fueled bullish sentiment toward the stock.

This company is expected to post quarterly loss of $0.61 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of -32.6%. Revenues are expected to be $28.99 million, up 49.6% from the year-ago quarter.

While earnings and revenue growth expectations are important in evaluating the potential strength in a stock, empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements.

For Kestra Medical Technologies, Ltd., the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 10.9% lower over the last 30 days to the current level. And a negative trend in earnings estimate revisions doesn't usually translate into price appreciation. So, make sure to keep an eye on KMTS going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Kestra Medical Technologies, Ltd. belongs to the Zacks Medical - Products industry. Another stock from the same industry, Agilent Technologies (A), closed the last trading session 0.4% lower at $139.2. Over the past month, A has returned 7%.

Agilent's consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has changed +0.2% over the past month to $1.48. Compared to the company's year-ago EPS, this represents a change of +8%. Agilent currently boasts a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.