Strength Seen in Kamada (KMDA): Can Its 9.5% Jump Turn into More Strength?

Kamada (KMDA) shares rallied 9.5% in the last trading session to close at $7.95. This move can be attributable to notable volume with a higher number of shares being traded than in a typical session. This compares to the stock's 9.5% gain over the past four weeks.

The sudden price rise can be attributed to growing investor optimism related to Kamada’s leadership in the field of specialty plasma-derived therapies and its portfolio of marketed products indicated for rare and serious conditions. Last month, the company reported robust financial results for the first quarter of 2025.

This biopharmaceutical is expected to post quarterly earnings of $0.09 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of +12.5%. Revenues are expected to be $45.06 million, up 6.1% from the year-ago quarter.

While earnings and revenue growth expectations are important in evaluating the potential strength in a stock, empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements.

For Kamada, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. And a stock's price usually doesn't keep moving higher in the absence of any trend in earnings estimate revisions. So, make sure to keep an eye on KMDA going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

Kamada belongs to the Zacks Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry. Another stock from the same industry, Immunocore Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR (IMCR), closed the last trading session 2.9% higher at $32.01. Over the past month, IMCR has returned -0.1%.

Immunocore's consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has remained unchanged over the past month at -$0.24. Compared to the company's year-ago EPS, this represents a change of -4.4%. Immunocore currently boasts a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

