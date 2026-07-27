Strength Seen in JetBlue (JBLU): Can Its 5.6% Jump Turn into More Strength?

JetBlue Airways (JBLU) shares ended the last trading session 5.6% higher at $5.27. The jump came on an impressive volume with a higher-than-average number of shares changing hands in the session. This compares to the stock's 15.7% loss over the past four weeks.

The uptick followed the anticipation of a strong revenue performance by JBLU, when its releases its second-quarter 2026 results on July 28. Notably, management had raised its second-quarter unit-revenue outlook in June and pointed to strong travel demand. Another recent positive development surrounding the airline came after it won an auction for Spirit Airlines' 22 daily LaGuardia Airport slots, for more than $58 million. Sprit Airlines had ceased all operations from May 2026.

This airline is expected to post quarterly loss of $0.70 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of -337.5%. Revenues are expected to be $2.7 billion, up 14.4% from the year-ago quarter.

Earnings and revenue growth expectations certainly give a good sense of the potential strength in a stock, but empirical research shows that trends in earnings estimate revisions are strongly correlated with near-term stock price movements.

For JetBlue, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 26.4% higher over the last 30 days to the current level. And a positive trend in earnings estimate revision usually translates into price appreciation. So, make sure to keep an eye on JBLU going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

JetBlue belongs to the Zacks Transportation - Airline industry. Another stock from the same industry, Allegiant Travel (ALGT), closed the last trading session 3.8% higher at $98.08. Over the past month, ALGT has returned -14.2%.

Allegiant Travel's consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has changed +103.3% over the past month to $1.27. Compared to the company's year-ago EPS, this represents a change of +3.3%. Allegiant Travel currently boasts a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.