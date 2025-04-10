Strength Seen in International Flavors (IFF): Can Its 9.2% Jump Turn into More Strength?

International Flavors (IFF) shares ended the last trading session 9.2% higher at $72.97. The jump came on an impressive volume with a higher-than-average number of shares changing hands in the session. This compares to the stock's 16.3% loss over the past four weeks.

International Flavors’ shares got a boost yesterday after U.S President Trump announced a 90-day pause on certain tariffs for most countries (except China).



IFF’s shares also gained since the company announced that it partnered with Florida Polytechnic University to open the Citrus Innovation Center in Lakeland. This move is expected to create job opportunities in research, customer experience, supply, and operations, leveraging IFF's natural ingredients expertise. The facility has innovative capabilities in botanical research, processing, analytics, and product creation for scent and taste. It is a 30,000 square foot facility that includes a 360-degree digital immersion room.

This ingredients producer for food, cosmetics and consumer products industries is expected to post quarterly earnings of $1.09 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of -3.5%. Revenues are expected to be $2.81 billion, down 3% from the year-ago quarter.

While earnings and revenue growth expectations are important in evaluating the potential strength in a stock, empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements.

For International Flavors, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. And a stock's price usually doesn't keep moving higher in the absence of any trend in earnings estimate revisions. So, make sure to keep an eye on IFF going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

International Flavors belongs to the Zacks Chemical - Specialty industry. Another stock from the same industry, Trinseo (TSE), closed the last trading session 15.2% higher at $3.34. Over the past month, TSE has returned -30.5%.

Trinseo's consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has remained unchanged over the past month at -$1.40. Compared to the company's year-ago EPS, this represents a change of +27.8%. Trinseo currently boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

