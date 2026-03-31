Strength Seen in Intellicheck Mobilisa (IDN): Can Its 25.4% Jump Turn into More Strength?

Intellicheck Mobilisa, Inc. (IDN) shares ended the last trading session 25.4% higher at $6.42. The jump came on an impressive volume with a higher-than-average number of shares changing hands in the session. This compares to the stock's 5.4% gain over the past four weeks.

Intellicheck’s rally is primarily driven by optimism over the increase in Software as a Service (SaaS) revenues. IDN’s focus on market diversification strategy, strong customer base and growth in demand for its identity verification technology bode well.

This company is expected to post quarterly earnings of $0.02 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of +200%. Revenues are expected to be $5.64 million, up 15.3% from the year-ago quarter.

While earnings and revenue growth expectations are important in evaluating the potential strength in a stock, empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements.

For Intellicheck Mobilisa, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 266.7% higher over the last 30 days to the current level. And a positive trend in earnings estimate revision usually translates into price appreciation. So, make sure to keep an eye on IDN going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Intellicheck Mobilisa belongs to the Zacks Security and Safety Services industry. Another stock from the same industry, Resideo Technologies (REZI), closed the last trading session 2% lower at $32.63. Over the past month, REZI has returned -13.9%.

For Resideo Technologies, the consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has changed +1.9% over the past month to $0.61. This represents a change of -3.2% from what the company reported a year ago. Resideo Technologies currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

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Intellicheck Mobilisa, Inc. (IDN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Resideo Technologies, Inc. (REZI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.