Strength Seen in Intellia Therapeutics (NTLA): Can Its 29.8% Jump Turn into More Strength?

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NTLA) shares ended the last trading session 29.8% higher at $16.11. The jump came on an impressive volume with a higher-than-average number of shares changing hands in the session. This compares to the stock's 21.6% gain over the past four weeks.

The stock rallied after the company announced that it has completed enrollment in the pivotal phase III HAELO study evaluating its investigational candidate, lonvoguran ziclumeran (lonvo-z) for treating patients with hereditary angioedema (HAE). Top-line data from the HAELO study is expected in the first half of 2026.

Intellia remains on track to submit a potential biologics license application for lonvo-z for treating HAE in the second half of 2026. Upon potential approval, the company plans to launch lonvo-z in the United States in 2027.

This company is expected to post quarterly loss of $1.01 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of +24.6%. Revenues are expected to be $14.38 million, up 57.8% from the year-ago quarter.

Earnings and revenue growth expectations certainly give a good sense of the potential strength in a stock, but empirical research shows that trends in earnings estimate revisions are strongly correlated with near-term stock price movements.

For Intellia Therapeutics, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 0.5% higher over the last 30 days to the current level. And a positive trend in earnings estimate revision usually translates into price appreciation. So, make sure to keep an eye on NTLA going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Intellia Therapeutics is part of the Zacks Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry. CG Oncology, Inc. (CGON), another stock in the same industry, closed the last trading session 2.9% higher at $38.82. CGON has returned 47.8% in the past month.

CG Oncology, Inc.'s consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has remained unchanged over the past month at -$0.57. Compared to the company's year-ago EPS, this represents a change of -90%. CG Oncology, Inc. currently boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Higher. Faster. Sooner. Buy These Stocks Now

A small number of stocks are primed for a breakout, and you have a chance to get in before they take off.

At any given time, there are only 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. On average, this list more than doubles the S&P 500. We’ve combed through the latest Strong Buys and selected 7 compelling companies likely to jump sooner and climb higher than any other stock you could buy this month.

You'll learn everything you need to know about these exciting trades in our brand-new Special Report, 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NTLA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

CG Oncology, Inc. (CGON) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.